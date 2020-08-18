Health & Fitness Revenue allocation debate should focus on quality of life

Ongoing Senate war on the revenue administration formula has cast a spotlight on government policy particularly as applies to the principles of equity, equality and affirmative action. At the core of the tussle, is what formula to use towards sharing the scant funds, a mere 349 billion in a trillion-shilling budget.

Interestingly, part of the issue raised touching on the equalisation portion, indicates health metrics as criteria for its distribution. Rightfully so, as health and education are social services that touch on a wider community and are utilised by most members of society, unlike others that have segmental utilisation.

The bone of contention then, is what health equity metric to utilize in determining who should get what.

One key principle of equity is that it must touch as many people as possible. It must also have a multiplier effect as well as a lasting impact. Traditionally, the Affordable, Feasible, Acceptable, Safe and Sustainable Approach (AFASS) has been widely accepted as a good evaluation metric.

If one were, for instance, to say region X has no high cost service that serves few people and hence must also receive a similar amount, to operationalise it, would that be good?

The funds utilisation even if increased, however, tend to go towards infrastructural expenses with lots of leakages and little impact on the people. Case in point, the splurge on dispensaries and health centres under county governments, with many non-operational for years. It appears the quest for more funds allocation could go down the same route, unchecked.

For avoidance of possible losses, investment in human resource is best use of such funds, especially if tied to a particular health metric. Examples include more midwives for counties with poor maternal and infant mortality ratios, more laboratory personnel for counties with poor diagnostic metrics.

Population wise, the debate should not just be on the number of residents, but also on their health status. The ideal approach being those with the worst outcomes to have more funds allocated to the specific outcome. In healthcare parity, our metrics are know and give a better yard stick regardless of others.

Maternal mortality, under five mortality, life expectancy, health worker to population ratio and reproductive health ratios, would be good to use. However, status data on its own do not offer trend analysis, as such, it will be better to have comparisons over the last ten years and project with current rates on need for intervention or not.

For instance, Kisii county, with a smaller land mass, but a higher population density, contrasted with Kajiado, with a greater land mass, but lower population density, have different health needs. A good comparator would not be the land sizes but quality of life of each resident, based on each county's demographic.