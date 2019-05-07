Health & Fitness Why most active children experience regular knee pains

Is your growing child (10-16 years) complaining of knee pain especially after vigorous activity or even mild activity?

They have no history of a fall or trauma to the knee. Well, they could be suffering from a knee condition called Osgood-Schlatter disease.

This condition affects both girls and boys alike. However, girls aged 10-12 may suffer from Osgood-Schlatter disease earlier than boys (aged 13-14) because girls experience puberty earlier than boys. The child will complain of:

• Pain and tenderness at the lower front part of the knee

•Swelling at the lower front part of the knee

•Tight muscles in the front or back of the thigh

•Increased discomfort with activity.

The symptoms, however, may vary from child to child, while others complain of mild pain with certain activities others have constant and debilitating pain.

Osgood-Schlatter disease is a common cause of knee pain in growing adolescents. It is swelling of the area just below the knee where the tendon from the kneecap attaches to the shinbone.

The disease occurs during growth spurts — a rapid rise in height and weight — where kids are vulnerable because their bones, muscles, and tendons are growing quickly and not always at the same time. With exercise, differences in size and strength between the muscle groups place unusual stress at the top of the shinbone.

Children who engage in physical activities such as sports that involve running, jumping and swift changes of direction such as soccer, basketball, figure skating and ballet are at an increased risk for this condition.

However, less active adolescents may also experience this problem. In most cases, both knees have the symptoms although one may be worse than the other.

HOW IS IT MANAGED?

The good news is that OSD is far less scaring than the name sounds. It usually goes away when the teenagers’ bones stop growing at 15-18 years.

However, during that stage the following will help manage the pain and discomfort.

• Apply heat 15 minutes before activity or apply ice 20 minutes after activity.

• Use knee support to help rest the knee joint. Also, shock-absorbent insoles (shoe pads) to ease the stress on the knee.

• Stretching exercises for the front and back of the thigh help relieve pain and prevent a recurrence.

• Rest the knee — limit activities that cause pain. During a flare-up, a short break from sports will be necessary.

• Crutches. In severe cases, the child may be temporarily issued with elbow crutches to take the weight off and enable the knee to rest.