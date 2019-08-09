Food & Drinks Blue Door: A Bar That Matches the Hype

The Blue Door. Nice name, ey? Before we get there, be warned, Nairobi’s Westlands is a mess, but Blue Door at Kenrail Towers is worth all that hassle.

The decor seems to borrow from a massive ocean liner, or a runaway train: steel, submarine-like windows, very high ceilings, sections that lead into more sections.

There is Beer Garden where a band plays on Fridays. It’s got simple classroom-like benches and tables. There is one massive seven-meter television screen and numerous smaller ones. This bar sells craft beers.

Further inside, is another bar. This is a sexy and smart bar that leads into a lounge area and which, if you take the staircase, it leads into a heavily leather-seated VIP/ Bottle service bar. This VIP section overlooks the bar and dance floor.

The wait staff strut about in cool uniforms; denim dungarees and newsboy hats.

The service is good. The food — especially their sliders — are delectable.

Blue Door is owned by Good Earth Group which owns Nyama Mama restaurant.