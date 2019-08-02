Food & Drinks A Taste of Honey & Dough Restaurant

Did you know there is a building called One Africa Place in Nairobi? It’s new in Westlands. It’s got large underground parking and the most friendliest guard I have ever encountered in Nairobi.

Because most guards just stick metal detectors between your legs and tell you, “there is no parking,” and then you see 20 empty slots because they have to flex their muscles.

This guard was friendly; opened the door and pressed the lift. That’s how you earn a good tip. If I could make this article about him, I would.

But it’s about Honey & Dough, the pinky restaurant and bar upstairs of this building. When you walk in you ask yourself, “where do people get money to build something like this?” Because whoever designed and decorated Honey & Dough has an eye for decor and mood. It’s a dining setting that is supposed to be serious, but it happens to be also cool and relaxed and warm.

There is a long bar with short stools. You sit with your back facing the room. They have large windows that overlook Rhapta Road, but at night they close them down because of, I guess, wind and cold. It’s cozy inside.

It is one of the places you bring your clients, and it will make them think, “Oh wow, I didn’t know you have such lovely places in Kenya.”

It’s also a place to take your date and save the notion that most Kenyan men just take their dates to bars. This will not look like you just took them to a bar. It will look like you took them for dinner and a drink.