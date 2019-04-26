Food & Drinks An Ultimate Tour For Wine Lovers

Lanzerac Wine estates in South Africa. PHOTO | COURTESY

There is something about Cape Town in South Africa that makes a person fall in love with the city. It could be because it sits beneath the imposing Table Mountain or because penguins are occasionally washed to the shore by the Atlantic Ocean or the beautiful scenery of outstanding vineyards and wineries is breathtaking.

For Ann and Peter Kritzman, tourists that I met in Cape Town, what they love most is the endless wine farms in Stellenbosch that attract many wine enthusiasts.

Ann said she and her husband are wine collectors and they love to travel the world especially to places where wine is farmed and made.

They were at Lanzerac Wine Estate, one of the most visited places in Cape Town which has a rich history dating back to 1692.

Initially, Lanzerac Wine Estate was just a homestead overlooking a vast vineyard. It was later transformed into a manor in 1959. Today, it hosts an elegant five-star country hotel with a wine tasting area.

“I just love the way they have infused the farm and the hotel to give the guests a full circle experience including learning and understanding the process of wine from the farm. The scenic views from the vineyards just add up to the whole magical ambience,” said Ann.

“Lanzerac wine is one of my favourites and who would not want a chance to understand this old tradition of wine making and also have a better understanding of what I consume,” she said.

Lauren Berry, the marketing manager of Lanzerac Wine Estate explained that since they transformed the homestead to a country hotel, wine guests do not have to leave after the tours.

Lanzerac Wine Estate has 53 rooms; all uniquely built that none is identical to the other. The architecture that is more than 100 years ago old is also intact.

Although Cape Town is growing as wine tourism destination, there are other iconic places such as Victoria and Alfred Waterfront attracting tourists in droves.

Different cultures intermingle at the V&A Waterfront that houses numerous restaurants, shops and children entertainment centres.

I sat there watching the Table Mountain that mysteriously looks like a man lying on his back. Do not get your imagination running, there is no mythical story surrounding the mountain.