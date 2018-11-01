Food & Drinks Crab meat at Quirky Spot

In Wasini, a restaurant that serves sea food on wooden plates. Photo | Courtesy

It is about midday, I am in the middle of the Indian Ocean, a no-man’s-land, seated with five friends on a motorised canoe. We sailed for about 15 minutes from the shore to the famous Wasini Island, loved for its jumping dolphins.

Arriving at Charlie’s Claws, a nature-trail with shrubs and dried corals lead the way to the restaurant that serves seafood on wooden plates.

Unlike the cozy sofas in five-star hotels, this restaurant has four-legged sisal woven seats, some with no backrests. I sat but kept thinking I would sink into the sand-filled ‘floor.’ Most beach restaurants in Coast are gradually shifting to this kind of bare-luxury. No fancy chairs or carpeted floors.

On the table, there were four fish-shaped flat wooden “plates” and a thick knife-like blunt stick. There was also a glass filled with a bright yellow drink. Floating on it, three pieces of squared orange slices.

A hot yellow tulip was pinned in a wedge-cut green, orange fruit pegged at the lip of the glass. I could not keep my eyes off the cocktail! After walking through bushes to find this hidden lonely world, I came back and drank the cocktail in less than 15 seconds.

Then the chef brought a wooden bowl-filled with orange creatures. I thought they were table decorations. I was wrong! They were crabs, still in their shells.

“Have you eaten this before?” he asked. “No,” I answered.

Placing one crab at the centre of the wooden plate, he held the wooden knife. I had craned my neck, trying to figure out what a glass basin with floating flowers was doing on the next table when I heard a loud bang.

As I looked at the broken shells with crumbled pieces of meat, I was almost certain that crabmeat is unpleasant. I hesitantly took the first bite. I found myself taking a second bite with a bit of lemon squeeze and then third one with lemon and chutney sauce, then the fourth, fifth and sixth bite … I could not get enough of the crabmeat.

“Easy, this is just the starter, we are yet to eat the main meal,” one of my friends told me.