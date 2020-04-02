Food & Drinks Crispy shrimp or aged steak, served at home

Some Paneer Tikka Tandoori. PHOTO | FILE

For years, high-end restaurants with elegant decor and masterpiece menus have been offering diners an escape, solace and distraction. However, most have closed amid the coronavirus pandemic. So how are you quelling your craving of a decadent extravaganza of crispy duck or sumptuous aged steak?

A few top chefs are whipping up the delicacies as they were before the pandemic and sending them in packages to those seeking to fine-dine at the comfort of their homes.

Swapping the artfully plated foods for boxed meals, the five and four-star restaurants are now competing with casual dining restaurants.

In Nyali, Roberto's has repurposed as a takeaway restaurant for the duration of the crisis.

It is known for its authentic Italian food and creative wine pairings, serving from seafood specialities, soup, pasta, risotto, grilled meats, desserts, appetisers and Italian pizzas.

advertisement

“We have started a contactless delivery service at Sh200 in Nyali in order to give service to our customers. Many are still coming to collect take away orders by themselves,” says Renata Ballarin.

One can however not dine in at the premises.

“We have a small group of workers for takeaway or delivery orders only from 10.30am to 5.30pm every day. We now clean and sanitise everything in the kitchen and restaurant more often and the workers wear masks,” she said.

Tiki Bar that is famed for its hanging king prawn skewer, Nanyuki steaks, Thai green curries, chicken shawarma and cocktails such as mud driver has a temporary collection service at their premises in Diani.

“We are still open but only doing takeaway not delivery. The clients wait in their cars to be served,” says Billy Berings.

Karahi, an Indian restaurant at EnglishPoint Marina has partnered with Jumia to deliver its cuisines.

“We suspended operations and the hotel has closed most of its outlets in the wake of coronavirus. However, Karani is open for the delivery service and guests in the apartments,” said Kennedy Mwichuli, Hotel English Point operations manager.

In Nairobi, Safari Park Hotel and Casino’s dishes are available for takeaway for the first time, as well as providing an eat-in option.

Customers can enjoy different cuisines from the five speciality restaurants, but served at the International restaurant, Café Kigwa. However, the hotel can deliver pizza and other foods within a five-kilometer radius.