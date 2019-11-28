Food & Drinks Enjoy Indian, Chinese Cuisine at Westgate This Weekend

Bukhara by Haandi in Westgate Mall (Indian Restaurant). PHOTO | COURTESY

Restaurants serving Indian and Chinese cuisines have increased in Nairobi offering food lovers more variety.

Indian cuisine is categorised into the North and South Indian regions where the differences in the dishes are as a result of the use of different spices and different cooking methods per region.

Lovers of Indian and Chinese dishes will this weekend be treated to a myriad of dishes from both cuisines at the Pishi Indo-Chinese Food Expo happening at Westgate Mall from Friday November 29 to Sunday December 1. The expo will have nine participating restaurants.

Indulge in 200-year-old recreated dishes by Anghiti Restaurant and flavourful vegetarian dishes from Chowpaty, which is also one of the oldest Indian restaurants in Nairobi. Bukhara By Haandi will serve up marinated tandoor dishes, Punjab curries offering authentic Indian flavours.

Asoka Restaurant in Diamond Plaza (Indian Restaurant). PHOTO | COURTESY

Chinese restaurants that will be participating include Ginza, popular for its delicious sushi, bento boxes, sake and teppanyaki experience, Mr Yao, a new modern restaurant, where classic Chinese comfort dishes are given a contemporary European flair. From dim sum to dishes that have creatively incorporated Wasabi, Mr. Yao will make your trip to this expo worthwhile.

For the Chinese Tea lovers, Chinya Tea will be offering a wide selection of teas such as green tea, purple tea all with health benefits.