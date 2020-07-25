Food & Drinks Home delivery, a necessary evil

You open the door and there is a guy in full bike gear. He has his helmet on so you can't see his face. He could be your relative.

“B8?” He asks. You say, yeah. He removes a bottle from his big bag. It's alcohol. He made it to your house in a record time of 15 minutes. That's how fast it is to get alcohol now; from your phone, on an app. You can get anything. You can get a date from an App, food, a plane ticket, a hotel room, a lap dancer, a masseuse, mangoes and pawpaws; all delivered to your doorstep.

You can get electricity, Wi-Fi and water. You can get a therapist if you are feeling dark and low and with no more life left in you. You don’t even have to leave the comfort of your seat when getting these things. All you need is Wi-Fi or data.

These past three months I have ordered a lot of drinks from my app. The problem with having this app on your phone is that you don't have the pleasure of self-restraint. There is a minimum effort for a small fee.

The guy who delivers my alcohol is called Charles. I've never met him in the last year I have ordered alcohol from this app. He can deliver anytime, anywhere, and at terrific speed. He has cut down the time to drive to a store, and the stress of searching for the favourite drink in different stores. He doesn’t know it but he’s god-sent. A necessary evil.