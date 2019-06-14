Lit Late Nights at Blacky'z

Food & Drinks
Lit Late Nights at Blacky'zFriday, June 14, 2019 14:57
You must already suspect what kind of a bar this is going by that name; Blacky’z. Not Blacky’s or even Blackys. Blacky’z.
It suggests something young-ish and cool-ish, a place with a vibe, a place where the guyz (not guys) who frequent “turn up” in because it “happens.”
Have I lost you up to that point? If I have then stop reading, this is a different forest, my friend.
Blacky’z is at the cornerof Argwings Kodhek and Chaka Road. During the day it looks like what a pole dancer would look like off the pole; safe, run-of-the-mill.
Which is the reason you might not have seen it while driving by to Yaya to do your banking. Come night and its “lit!” (When else will I use these lingo in a serious newspaper like this?). If you go at about 11pm, like I did, you will find about 2million carsparked outside.
These are mostly taxis. It opens into a square with seats, and a throng of people drinking there from high stools and tables. Inside is wide and large, with sections leading into inner sanctums, a labyrinth of debauchery.
The crowd is not that young really, but the cool type. The type that move with the trend like locusts.
I don’t fancy such places, they don’t normally float my boat, but the music, my goodness, the music! Deejay Andre was playing last Friday (and I suppose every Friday?) and he was killing it. (Another slang).
I ended up staying out until way after midnight, the latest I have been out this year. The music was so good I even stood up to dance with my two left legs. Nobody laughed. I wouldn’t have cared anyway.
When I finally walked out to wait for my cab, hordes of people were still streaming in, which goes to show that Blacky’z is a place chaps go to close the night with. It’s good fun if you just loosen up.
In the Headlines
Motorists to pay more at pump as fuel prices go upBy NASIBO KABALE
Smart cards for travelling public officials to cut costs - VIDEOBy BONFACE OTIENO
Alcohol, betting, loans to cost more in Rotich budget - VIDEOBy CHARLES MWANIKI
4 hours ago
China Southern launches direct flights from JKIA to ChangshaBy BONFACE OTIENO
20 hours ago