Meatless Meals

The growing market for vegetarian foods suggests consumers want products that serve their ideals. But there is misconception that these foods are boring or monotonous. Vegetarian meals can be as versatile and delicious as those with meats.

Navin Singh, a restaurant manager at Chowpaty in Nairobi's Westlands says cinnamon, chilli powder and cardamom always do the trick when cooking vegetarian dishes.

“Our most popular dishes are karari chips (garlic chips), pani puri (sorbet) and dosas. The garlic fries are deep-fried French fries sautéed with chopped garlic and chilli powder. We source the spices and ingredients both locally and from India,” he said.

Shreta Kerai of Four Points By Sheraton in Nairobi's Hurlingham says it is true that if vegetarian food is not cooked well it can be boring.

“I like to combine different flavours when I’m making vegetarian dishes. For instance, if I’m making a dish with peas, I will also make a tofu meal just to have a mix of flavours and textures. I also try to use different cooking methods, steaming, roasting and stir-frying which give different tastes with different meals. Must-have ingredients for me are turmeric, coriander powder, garam masala, garlic, and thyme,” she says.

So how do you choose a vegetarian meal that won't disappoint you? Navin recommends palak paneer which is a dish with spinach and cottage cheese with some cream for someone looking to try a vegetarian dish.

“Veg pula puri is also a spicy dish that I would recommend which is a mixed vegetable dish that can be accompanied with nan, roti or Indian chapati ,” says Navin.

Shreta says when ordering vegetarian food from a restaurant she has not been before, she normally tries something new which she chooses by the ingredients that excite her.

So if you're looking for vegetarian foods in Nairobi, here is a list of restaurants where you can find more than a tasteless tofu dish.

Nyama Mama (Delta Towers, Village Market and Capital Centre)

Popular for serving Kenyan cuisine with a twist, this restaurant serves chargrilled githeri with avocado and coriander. This meal is hot and rich in flavour as the maize and beans marry to give the original githeri cooked in a clay pot by our grandmothers a modern twist.

Chow Paty (Westlands)

You can’t talk about vegetarian restaurants and not mention an Indian establishment. Serving North and South Indian cuisine, as well as some Chinese dishes, at this restaurant you indulge in chic peas cooked with Indian herbs or creamy palak paneer accompanied by thin and crispy dosas.

Tin Roof (Karen and Langata)

For the healthy eating enthusiasts who get excited at the sight of salad buffets, fresh home-made bread and delectable vegetarian dishes with organic ingredients, this cafe offers all that and more. It is ideal for those counting calories.

Nothing Like It Hardy (Karen)

If you’re looking for a healthier vegetarian option which uses minimal oil, the Vietnamese dishes served at this minimalistic restaurant is what you need. Their tofu noodles are packed with flavour and prepared Vietnamese style, and their Vietnamese Baguettes dubbed Bánh Mì’ is an airy loaf with a crunchy crust containing a copious amount of vegetables, including carrot slices, chilli, pickles, peppers, cucumber and a few dashes of home-made sauces.

Pan Asian Yao (Gigiri)

Pan-Asian cuisine never lacks a wide array of vegetarian options. It serves vegetarian Asian dishes such as baby pak choi, wok-fried Asian greens such as beans sprouts, french beans, Chinese cabbage, white onions, tomato and pak choi, ramen noodles with bean curd, tofu skin, fried onion vegetable broth.

Boho Eatery (Karen)

Serving vegetarian dishes such as spicy black bean tortillas which are loved by many, Boho Eatery serves both vegetarian and meaty options. Their Laksa Noodle soup is also a must-have. The medley of spices in the soup make it a meal to remember.

Artcaffe Grand (Westlands)