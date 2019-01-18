Food & Drinks Out and About in US Bar

Chances are you might not find yourself in this random bar in New Jersey’s Bayonne City. El Guila Dorada is a Mexican spoon on 38th and Broadway. I’m not writing this as a bar review but as a story about humanity. I wanted something that wasn’t fries and burgers.

It means “the Golden eagle.” There were no eagles in the bar when I entered and sat next to a man on the phone.

He was an American blue collar in dirty work boots and a big forearm filled with tattoos. Three other Mexican guys sat around the counter. They all looked like actors.

The Mexican waitresses were so hot I couldn’t look at them directly. I ordered a crispy chicken mini taco and asked for the Wi-Fi password to see what was trending in Kenya.

The blue collar was now shouting at someone, saying he was done giving him second chances. People stared at him. He went off like that for 15 minutes and hung up when I was halfway through my taco.

He took a swig at one of those odd looking Mexican beers in long-necked American bottles and said the “f” word loudly. At that point I knew I wasn’t going to digest my food well.

“Any good?” He asked me, nodding at my taco. I said it was okay. He grunted. He said, that accent, was I from Haiti? I said, yeah. He said, he’s coming soon. He asked, if the “juwjuw” thing is real. I said, naah, just nightrunners once in a while. He gave me his card. He was in real estate.

“I want to come down in a few months to see prospects of business, maybe you can introduce me to a few people given that you are in the media? I said sure. He took my e-mail.