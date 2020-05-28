PISHI Home Chef of the Week: Share your homemade recipes

Food & Drinks
PISHI Home Chef of the Week: Share your homemade recipesThursday, May 28, 2020 16:07
Are you a culinary whizz? Are you cooking more now that Covid-19 has gifted us more time with at home and with our families?
As part of a monthly readers' recipe series, we want to read about your homemade recipes. Is your showstopper chicken biryani, pork belly or nyama choma or cake?
Share your homemade recipes to [email protected] @pishi254.
To feature as the PISHI Home Chef of the week tag images and videos that you've uploaded on your social media with #PISHIHomeChef.
Our winner this week is Lynda Naisola. Congratulations @naisolalynda (on Instagram)
Naisola says she cooks "simply because I love to experience other flavors from around the world. For me it's a simple trip to another culture, another place, another time. It's adventure in its own right."
DISH
Chicken Biryani served with leafy greens and chapati
INGREDIENTS
- Marinade
- Cloves
- Paprika
- Cayenne pepper
- Salt
- Garlic
- Garam masala
- Cumin
- Black pepper
Fresh natural yoghurt
Sauce
- Chicken
- Oil
- Onions
- Grated tomatoes
- Tomato paste
- Sugar
Left over marinade
METHOD
Marinate the chicken for 24 hours.
Bake the chicken for 30 minutes in a preheated oven at 180 degrees.
Prepare the sauce by heating oil in a medium sized pot, then add and caramelise the onions.
Then add tomatoes, and tomato paste, once oil rises to the surface ad sugar and left-over.
Marinate, simmer for a few minutes then add baked chicken and simmer for 20 minutes until chicken is cooked through.
