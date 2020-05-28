PISHI Home Chef of the Week: Share your homemade recipes

Left over marinade

METHOD

Marinate the chicken for 24 hours.

Bake the chicken for 30 minutes in a preheated oven at 180 degrees.

Prepare the sauce by heating oil in a medium sized pot, then add and caramelise the onions.

Then add tomatoes, and tomato paste, once oil rises to the surface ad sugar and left-over.

Marinate, simmer for a few minutes then add baked chicken and simmer for 20 minutes until chicken is cooked through.