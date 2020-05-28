advertisement
Food & Drinks

PISHI Home Chef of the Week: Share your homemade recipes

Thursday, May 28, 2020 16:07
Lynda Naisola
Ms Lynda Naisola. PHOTO | COURTESY 

Are you a culinary whizz? Are you cooking more now that Covid-19 has gifted us more time with at home and with our families?

As part of a monthly readers' recipe series, we want to read about your homemade recipes. Is your showstopper chicken biryani, pork belly or nyama choma or cake?

Share your homemade recipes to [email protected] @pishi254.

To feature as the PISHI Home Chef of the week tag images and videos that you've uploaded on your social media with #PISHIHomeChef.

Our winner this week is Lynda Naisola. Congratulations @naisolalynda (on Instagram)

Naisola says she cooks "simply because I love to experience other flavors from around the world. For me it's a simple trip to another culture, another place, another time. It's adventure in its own right."

DISH

Chicken Biryani served with leafy greens and chapati

INGREDIENTS

  • Marinade
  • Cloves
  • Paprika
  • Cayenne pepper
  • Salt
  • Garlic
  • Garam masala
  • Cumin
  • Black pepper

  • Fresh natural yoghurt

Sauce

  • Chicken
  • Oil
  • Onions
  • Grated tomatoes
  • Tomato paste
  • Sugar

  • Left over marinade

    METHOD

    Marinate the chicken for 24 hours.

    Bake the chicken for 30 minutes in a preheated oven at 180 degrees.

    Prepare the sauce by heating oil in a medium sized pot, then add and caramelise the onions.

    Then add tomatoes, and tomato paste, once oil rises to the surface ad sugar and left-over.

    Marinate, simmer for a few minutes then add baked chicken and simmer for 20 minutes until chicken is cooked through.

