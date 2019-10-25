Upbeat Diani pub with diverse clientele

Food & Drinks
Upbeat Diani pub with diverse clienteleFriday, October 25, 2019 16:29
They say nights in Diani don’t start until after 11pm. Well, that was before Manyatta club opened.
Like most bars or clubs in Diani it’s got that makuti feel and an open plan. And by 8:30pm last weekend it was already buzzing. There were tons of Nairobi-looking faces, most likely chaps down for seminars or workshops blowing their per diems, just happy to not look at another powerpoint presentation.
There are locals of course, they have that unhurried look. And the local girls in their short dresses and the old white folks with weathered faces, with their leery looks even when they are not leering. Manyatta is a mixed bag and because of this diversity rubbing itself together, it sparks with amazing energy.
Bottle Service
The deejay or veejay is the one who holds this place together with great music mixed well. Be advised to buy drinks by the bottle if you are a group and are looking to save.
They don’t have a wide selection of spirits but then again you can’t have everything, can you? Plus, it beats sitting at the hotel bar with those boring looking guest who ask for lemon with their vodka.
Late Night
Time will fly but you wont notice because who notices time in Diani? Plus, that veejay. I had a wonderful time at this place. I never leave the bar later than midnight but I left at 2am and it felt good. Besides it was my birthday and you are aloud to break one rule on this day. Oh, plus Eliud had already landed on the moon earlier on in the day.
In the Headlines
Putin woos Kenya with military kit and energyBy BRIAN NGUGI
10 hours ago
INTERVIEW: Why Thika foods maker Capwell has put R&D top of growthBy JAMES KARIUKI
5 hours ago
Shopkeepers hardest hit by defaults: CBK surveyBy OTIATO GUGUYU
12 hours ago
Bayer East Africa to lay off staff after mergerBy GERALD ANDAE
1 day ago