Are you on a progressive life journey?

Who are you? That may be a strange question and you're probably wondering why anyone would pose it. Stay with me. You might be inclined to think of your name. Sorry. Not quite. Perhaps you're a father, mother, brother, sister, friend, husband, wife, colleague and so on? Sorry, you're not there yet.

Are you your job title? Ahaa, your one of those who quickly shove their business cards at people during networking events saying; "this is me". Please don't do that anymore. Your business card is a small part of a dead tree that shows the role you play in building someone's dream.

The answer to this question is that there is not a single response that fits all. The answer lies in a process that only you can take the wise decision to experience to reveal it yourself and the world around you.

It lies in understanding how your world operates and how well you align yourself to its modus operandi. It is in engaging your life compass to point in the direction that you know you must set go. And then you must start walking ensuring that every step you take is geared towards the set direction no matter how many distractions lie in your path.

While you walk, mentally go back in time and decide to leave behind all the words, thoughts and actions that no longer add the spring in your step. Those unhelpful thoughts only serve to maintain the unproductive status quo in your life. They keep you living an unfulfilled life. No matter how much sense they made before you set off on your self-seeking journey, it's time to leave them behind.

Your answer is in recognising the ways that no longer serve you. To truly find yourself, you cannot merely exist as others have told you to. You've got to act in accordance with the purpose for which you are alive. This must be clear in every endeavour that you undertake. Going through the motions of everyday life is for the average, it is not the way of the self-actualising individual. It is imperative that this be done with utmost care as to the aura you give off at every stop on your way. Is it the aura that is pleasing, attractive and likely to attract the cooperation that you require? If it isn't, stop.

Take a break. The search for the self is not an undertaking to embark on alone. You will need the help of others. Ensure that you are able to attract the help you need at the snap of your fingers. You’ve got to have the people you will need as friends and acquaintances beforehand.

If this causes a little anxiety, not to worry. Most people on this journey experience anxiety. Some go beyond that and get to the T-Junction of choice. Here, they are forced to either take the decision to join the masses of those doing a lot of mileage in their walk but going exactly nowhere while the rest do everything possible to overcome their anxiety and forge on.

This is no mean feat; it is the point at which sleeves are rolled up, hands get very dirty and beads of sweat freely flow from brows. It is where your journey to self-discovery really begins. You will be tried and tested with every step you take from here on. There is thirst, hunger, heat and a ton of sacrifices to be made. Prepare to go it alone.