Hone your willpower to achieve excellence



Most high-performing achievers have highly developed mental faculties because they consistently seek to hone them by the information they take in, the activities they engage in and the company they keep. We are all high achievers. If you’re not yet experiencing attainment on the physical plane, all you need do is to unwrap your intellect and make its faculties available to you.

Allow me to go over them here in no particular order. Each is as important as the other and all of them properly applied result in a seemingly charmed life of courage, creativity, wisdom, happiness and progressive realisation of worthy ideals.

Watch two persons engaged in a loud unpleasant verbal exchange and you soon realise that one of them is a total idiot and while the other may have a point but he has elected to use his physical sense of hearing to respond to the shouting idiot rather than his innate intellectual capacity to evaluate the situation to take the best possible action or inaction. The most basic reasoning dictates that you simply don't bother shouting back however miffed you may be. It is with your reasoning factor that you think.

Most people fail to realise their simply because they give up too soon. A few bumps on the road to their goals is more than they think they can take. Your will is your ability to intently concentrate on one desire and ignore or run over all obstacles in your wake until you get to your goal. Everyone has perfect willpower. The only challenge is that not everyone invests the time and effort required to strengthen it. The good news is that just like physical exercises strengthen the body, there are mental exercises to strengthen the will. Even greater news is that mental exercise won't make you sweat, pant or ache as much.

It's your point of view. Please bear in mind that you appreciate situations through the lens of your predispositions. Because of your mindset, and conditioning, you relate situations very uniquely. That is frequently referred to glass is either half full or half empty depending on your perspective.

You hear folks wandering around claiming that they have a bad memory. They forget names, faces, phone numbers and even appointments. They habitually give energy to something you would imagine they would like to eliminate. The truth is that there is no such thing as a bad memory. Everyone would ideally love to have an excellent memory and the sad thing is that we all have a perfect memory. We have just never developed it.

You have the ability to pick up other people’s vibrations, feelings and attitudes of mind. And as you hone this particular faculty and really tune it, you will be supremely aware of what other people are thinking. It's not difficult. You may by now have noticed that most people say one thing while they mean quite another. Husbands know this very well; "Honey what's wrong?" "Hrrrrmph! Nothing", comes the response from the sunken wife. Ha! That's even worse than a tirade of accusations because with that, your intuition picks up yet another vibration. You know you're sleeping on the couch.

Sharply honing your intuition gets you to the point where you pay more attention to the other person's body language, tone of voice and facial expressions than the words they vocalise. Your intuitive factor holds the ability to empower you to literally read people.

Imagination is the most marvellous, miraculous, inconceivably powerful force that the world has ever known, said Napoleon Hill. Mobile phones, air travel, Internet banking and even the gizmo I am using to write to you at this moment were once mere figments of the imagination of some very creative souls who were most probably written off as unstable. Enough said.

These mental faculties are in your conscious mind. They are your creative faculties. As a matter of fact, it's these very faculties that separate you from the animal kingdom. The only thing about a man that is a man is his mind. Everything else you can find in a pig or a horse. Hey, "man" here denotes both genders.

You see; your mental faculties give you creative ability. They build the image of your goal, whatever it may be, and you can sit back totally relaxed and enjoy beautiful mental images of whatever you want. It's with these marvellous intellectual factors we've got that we create.

When an idea comes into your mind, you possess the ability to reason with it. Ask yourself if you want to use that idea. If the idea is not going to move you in the direction of your goals, I recommend that you reject it. Every one of your ideas is either moving you in one direction or another. It's either a creative or disintegrating idea.