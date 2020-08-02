Personal Finance Want a sharp mind? Keep right company

Small minds talk about people. Average minds talk about events. Great minds talk about ideas.

You’ve probably read these words many times over and if you spare some time to watch politicians jostle to outdo each other in the local media, you’ve heard them used very distastefully in a bid to quash any criticism.

Forget about our politicians right now. These words are as accurate as can be. Pay close attention to conversations around you; you will soon realise that we all fall into the first two categories; our conversations are dominated by talk about people and events.

Listen carefully and you will hear a buzz of meaningless noise going on around. “He or she did this, has that or was there, wearing this, that or the other.” And then there’s all the conversations about events. From venue to ambience, food to service, late guests, sexual scandals, unfortunate incidents, the list is infinite.

Why is it that people and events dominate most of our conversations? One would be forgiven for thinking that we are under some kind of obligation to talk whether we have anything constructive to say or not. I call this, "the chatter of the masses".

If you are not mentally on guard, without noticing it happen, you can and will be swept into this useless waste of time and energy.

If you don't consciously create order in your mind, and your environment, the people that you surround yourself with will dictate your mental state of being.

Observe those who you spend time with on any given occasion. Their conversations and actions could very easily change four or five times in less than a minute.

If you think I am exaggerating, check this out for yourself or possibly get involved with a few people in conversation and deliberately change the topic as often as possible over four or five times a minute. If you don't tell them what you are doing, they will not notice it. In fact, they will flawlessly carry on with you.

What does this mean?

Your mind is the greatest power in the universe. If you're not diligent about what it is engaged in, you're wasting away slowly but surely.