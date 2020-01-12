Personal Finance Make Artificial Intelligence a business priority in 2020

Artificial Intelligence is an essential part of tech industry. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) have changed the way data is gathered, stored, processed and used; thus, becoming an indispensable part of our life.

AI, in its early stages, has revolutionised lives of businesses and people; it has started to show its effects in businesses and the way people work. Many businesses are not aware of how the technologies can be used efficiently to grow enterprise.

Artificial intelligence enables multitasking as takes care of all the menial tasks through automation and leave employees to conentrate on more important areas of the business. If organisations fail to make use of the available and newly added AI tools then chances are that they can’t compete well.

AI is creating a more effective world, creating jobs, making workplaces safer, and empowering staff to be more productive. Automation simplifies processes and saves man-hours.

All companies are asking the same question: How can AI help us? If you plan to grow, AI will turn your business upside down, optimise operations, reduce inefficiency and save a lot of production time and money.

advertisement

Sales and Marketing: Marketers no longer need to go with their gut in messaging that catches the attention of consumers. A well-rounded programmatic AI and machine learning based solutions can analyse online customer behaviour so advertising campaigns can be enhanced.

CUSTOMER COMMUNICATION

AI platforms calculate the best combinations that work across Google and all social media platforms. By merging the science and art of content creation, marketers can make strategic decisions that deliver quantitative results.

Enhancing Customer Communication: Companies know how important customer service is and how it influences company growth. If anything goes wrong in this area, then it can get really bad.

Improving customer service while lowering the cost is a fundamental goal for businesses, no matter the size or industry.

Chatbot technology analyses customer data and offers smart insights to assist customers effectively. Some of the solutions will helpin integrating customer support with resources like sales force and make you available on different messaging platforms like Skype, Facebook Messenger, Slack and Whatsapp.

AI- based customer service is a service that does not sleep. It answers questions, pulls necessary documents, makes friends and can build a relationship, never making the customer to wait.

Improved Productivity: It is essential for your success and using the advancements of AI will excel your production and quality of work.

The use of AI will assist your organisation to get its projects done faster and more efficiently.

Your teams will spend less time on low-level tasks and allocate more time on tasks that require more critical thinking, thus adding value to your business.

Human Resource management: AI-based applications can help with screening candidates, finding the right match, scheduling a face-to-face interview and picking the best.

There’s no question that AI will continue to improve our ability to build a cohesive company culture and a more credible brand by new processes on identifying talent and developing a customised work environment to meet employee and customer needs.

Innovation: With less time being spent on tedious tasks, you have more time to spend on areas that require analytical and innovative thinking.

Through technology, you have tonnes of data that would have taken you years to compile, but machine learning does it in less than five minutes.

AI will perform all the data analysis that is tedious. It will pick opportunities, trends and themes, allowing you more time to apply data and creativity, resulting in higher performance than you are accustomed to. This makes data analysis the best career in future.

In real-time, AI is prestige in deciphering large amounts of data sets and determining pre-programmed decisions based on input results.

These AI algorithms operate at speeds the human brain is not capable of, ultimately improving decision making.

With more companies working to develop AI technologies, businesses ought to take advantage of the newer tools.

Artificial Intelligence is an essential part of tech industry and leveraging it can be beneficial in many ways, paving the way business gets done better than ever before.