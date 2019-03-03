Personal Finance Why rules help to drive productivity at work

Freedom to do whatever you want at any time without rules and pressure of deadlines encourages you to procrastinate. PHOTO | FOTOSEARCH

You do not enjoy being told what to do. Sometimes it even seems that being told to do something is a sure way to get you not to do it. In fact, the sure way to get you to do something is to forbid you from doing it. There is just something about rules and regulations that gets your blood boiling over.

Many words can be used to describe you but “obedient” is not one of them and “difficult” fits best. While this quality may not endear you to most people, it is also to be thanked for your refusal to fail. It has pushed you to succeed in ways that many do not. You’ve reaped some benefits of your “difficult” trait.

You have as a result been encouraged to eliminate all limitations that you encounter. Your ideal occupation is one in which you have a say.

You pave your path to your size as you go along and you’re more productive leading than following. Any time you “have to” do anything, you suffer an acute allergic reaction. While freedom may feel wonderful, please be aware that it comes at a cost. When you make a point of allowing yourself to do whatever you want, it becomes harder and harder to zero in on what to do, however disciplined you may be.

Your time and options are open to your whims. Sooner or later you will find yourself doing a lot of mileage without covering much ground... and then if you’re wise, you’ll come to the realisation that in your freedom, you may have created the most constraints to your productivity with having laid down any rules.

Procrastination

Freedom to do whatever you want at any time robs you of structure. Structure of your time according to your priorities and even encourages you to procrastinate on the tasks that you do not like. Unfortunately a lot of the unenjoyable tasks are also the most crucial ones to your continued productivity.

That little gadget that you allow yourself to check every five to 10 minutes while convincing yourself that you have your cellular phone usage under control. If you are honest with yourself, you’ll admit that your days have so many sprinklings of phone interruptions that you barely get much done. Your “freedom” is more your weakness than your strength.