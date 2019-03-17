Personal Finance Take bold these steps to unlock the genius in you

Set and follow through your goals to succeed in your pursuits. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Progressive, realisation, worthy and ideal. Write down what these words mean to you.

You have a leading commitment and then you have daily commitments. I suggest, and I truly wish you would accept this and act on it.

Here’s what you’re going to do; take a specific time every day, early in the morning and set aside an hour.

I want to believe that you have a great big goal and then you have your daily ones — the ones you are so well-versed at that you can achieve with your eyes closed.

You want to get in the habit of breaking your leading goals down into daily tasks and act on them consistently. If you do, I guarantee that you will soon wake up in the realisation of your goals. It is, however, absolutely essential that you make a commitment to follow the strategy that is outlined daily until you’ve altered your mind and created the habits that will automatically carry you forward.

Our minds have an unyielding grip on us. Our long-held thinking does not easily let go so expect some resistance to show up dressed up as your excuses for not acting daily.

You can alter your mind in only two known ways — first, by constant repetition of a new and hopefully improved idea (choosing to make the change as I suggest here) or second by the force of an emotional impact — when a situation that leaves you no choice forces you to act. I strongly recommend the former because it is voluntary while an emotional impact is rarely a pleasant experience.

Unfortunately, very few people are changed through voluntary repetition of actions. Most of us are forced into changing by emotional impact as a result of negative occurrences that jolt us into doing things differently. This is the suggestion. This is the strategy for you today — think about this as your life’s jigsaw puzzle. What is it out of your goals that you want to come to quick fruition? Would you say that you’re working on it in earnest? If you cannot, then seize this very minute and begin.

Being bold unlocks the genius in you. All you need to do is engage your mind and It will grow heated. Begin, and the work will be completed. Now before going any further, You want you to act on faith in yourself. Read your top commitment out loud. This is the binding commitment. “I will complete the task outlined in my commitment in 30 days, I will allocate a special time each day and discipline myself to use that same time daily for this commitment.” Now go ahead and sign it. Date it. You’re an intelligent and wise professional. Take a copy of it and share it with someone you truly respect and tell them that you are committed to doing this. Now get moving. This is called accountability. It never fails.