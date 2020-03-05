Profiles Omidyar MD Ory Okolloh joins Stanbic board

Omidyar Network MD Ory Okolloh. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Stanbic Holdings Plc has appointed Ory Okolloh, the managing director of philanthropic investment firm Omidyar Network, to its board of directors.

Ms Okolloh will also serve as a non-executive director on the board of its subsidiary Stanbic Bank Kenya #ticker:CFC effective March 3.

She joins the bank as it seeks to leverage digital platforms to deliver financial solutions to the different customer segments.

“Ms Okolloh's skills and knowledge will enhance the diversity of the two Boards and is in line with the Bank's digital transformation strategy,” the company secretary Lilian Mbindyo said in statement on Thursday.

She has previously worked for global tech giant Google as the policy manager for sub-Saharan Africa, tasked with persuading governments to adopt an open-internet policy that allows ease of access to the internet.

Ms Okolloh also co-founded a pioneering, free open source platform for crowdsourcing crisis information, Ushahidi which combines mapping with eyewitness reports that has been used to monitor elections in Kenya, Mexico and India as well as track violence in the eastern DR Congo and map post-earthquake crisis in Haiti.

The company, a subsidiary of South African-owned Standard Bank Group said it is banking on Ms Okolloh's strong technological, legal exposure, vast board experience and her ability to create new partnerships with positive impacts.

She holds a Bachelor of Arts and Political Science from University of Pittsburgh and a law degree from Harvard Law School.

Ms Okolloh sits on the boards of Thomson Reuters Founders Share Company and Harvard University's Centre for African Studies.

She joins the two boards along with Gregory Robert Brackenridge, a former Stanbic CEO, and Patrick Mweheire who promoted to Stanbic Plc chief executive and named a non-executive director of the Kenyan unit.

Mr Mweheire was the Stanbic Uganda boss and will now oversee operations in Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, South Sudan and Ethiopia.