Society Ciala Adds Helipad

One of the apartments at Ciala Resort in Kisumu. Photo | Tonny Omondi

A journey off the busy Kisumu-Busia Road at Daraja-Mbili area can be boring, especially when you are done with the narrow, rusty tarmac that leads to Sinyolo Girls High School.

It is a bumpy earth road surrounded by small bushes, cultivated land and cattle grazing. But this will just be for a few moments. The dark-tan, shingles-tiles roofs ahead, enclosed by a neatly trimmed, electric fence will jumble your mind again, this time giving you a mental picture of some leafy suburbs in a city.

This is Ciala resort, the new entrant in the hospitality industry in the larger Western region. Sitting on 35 acres, the hotel which opened its doors in August is located 12 kilometres from Kisumu International Airport.

“Ciala was built out of town because there is a huge concentration of hotels in the city centre making it hard for people who want to get away from the hustle and noise there,” said Catherine Kibuchi, the business development manager.

The resort has two restaurants and two bars. There is also a conference centre and 56 rooms. From the rooms, visitors get the full view of Maragoli Hills. “The Maragoli hills was also a big inspiration to us, we were looking for a something new to offer to our customers which is different from the lake view,” Ms Kibuchi said.

With the rooms ranging from Sh16,000 per person per night, Ms Kibuchi said phase two of the resort will be up soon. They plan to add more rooms on 19 acres and also build a helipad.