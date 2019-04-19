Society Egg Hunt or Chocolate Bunny? Easter Fun Has Changed

Guests swim at the Sarova Whitesands Beach Hotel in Mombasa on Wednesday. PHOTO | KEVIN ODIT | NMG

Easter two decades ago was signified by the usual pilgrimage by the entire family to the countryside. The entire family would on Thursday night or on Good Friday bundle into a vehicle and the road trip to the village would begin.

All the aunties and uncles would congregate at their rural home, children in tow. The sound of children playing, the aromas of food and the banter of adults would fill the air.

The evenings would be capped by an evening around the fireplace roasting green maize, bananas or even macadamia nuts.

The was always that aunt or uncle who would come with an Easter egg or chocolate bunny that was shared among the family, the sweet treat to cap the Easter weekend.

The traditions however over the years have been rapidly evolving integrating the Easter Egg activities including egg painting and egg hunts.

Easter celebrated at the end of Lent is a Christian commemoration of the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

The Easter bunny was to signify spring and the Easter egg a sign of fertility and new birth. The hard boiled eggs are painted with bright colours.

These are then hidden around an open area and children collect them in woven baskets for gifts or treats.

Over the years, the two traditions seem to have intertwined and locally, they have become a part of the celebrations of the four-day weekend.

Extended brunch

Hotels, restaurants, malls and getaways have incorporated the Easter bunny and Easter eggs into the Sunday Brunch, keeping the children busy as the parents enjoy an extended brunch.

Zen Garden in Nairobi's Spring Valley is having a Lego pop up where the little ones and not so little ones can play with the blocks as well as take part in the egg hunt on Sunday.

Lord Erroll in Runda has a preset Easter menu that features octopus, Lamb chops and other dishes. This is capped by the family activities including an Easter Egg Hunt, Visit from the Easter bunny, Bouncing Castle, Face Painting, Balloon Modelling, Giant Jenga and a Live Band.

Leleshwa Getaway on Glass Lane, Olosirkon has a giant Easter bunny visiting, an Egg Hunt with prizes and a special Easter themed puppet show, a magic show, and face painting for the little tykes.

Fairview Coffee Estate have a country living Easter sun-funday lined up. The live DJ will be playing country music as the children are engaged in activities such as an egg hunt, potato sack race, egg and spoon race, egg decoration, Easter crafting, and an Easter book reading session.

Mövenpick Hotel and Residences will host Easter brunch. The menu includes waffles and breakfast fare, a carving station, smoothies, mimosas and sangria, a kids' station and an extended dessert station.

Children’s activities will include Easter egg hunt, arts and crafts, Easter bunny activities, competitions and much more. There will also be an appearance by the Easter bunny with surprise gifts for all children of 12 years and below.