Heirs of Murang’a tycoons fight for multi-billion estates

He was the founding chief executive officer of Equity Building Society - now known as Equity Bank Group. The reclusive businessman died in December last year but his wealth is now subject to a legal battle after two women moved to court, claiming part of the estate.

Mr Kagema was mostly known as the owner of the luxurious Enashipai Resort and Spa in Naivasha.

Serah Wanjiru Ngugi moved to court soon after widow Beatrice Wanjiku together with her sons, James Kagema and Daniel Wamahihu, filed a succession case at the Family Division of the High Court in Nairobi.

She has sought to join the case stating that the other family has deliberately left her out of the process. The woman has listed 21 companies, an insurance policy, at least 118 plots of land across the country, a mining company, and at least 19 motor vehicles as some of the properties Mr Kagema owned.

Another woman, Ms Esther Njeri and her 29-year-old son, Abraham James Gitangu Mwangi, later showed up staking a claim on the tycoon’s properties.