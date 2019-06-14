Society Treat Your Father

Omega Seamaster Chronograph Automatic Men's Watch. PHOTO | COURTESY

Father’s Day is coming up this Sunday and for the amazing men who almost always say they want nothing when asked about their preferred choice of gift, it can get a little hard to shop for them.

Father's Day gifts do not have to be all about the stereotypical ties and socks says Kamlesh Nuckchady, the Madora Kenya general manager.

He says that while the gift shopping is nowhere near what they see during Mother’s Day it still would make a world of difference to get the men a good gift.

“The day is in the middle of the month unlike Mother’s Day which is the first Sunday of the month and so maybe that has to do with the difference in purchases. Also, the day is not quite big here,” he says.

Wine

If you know your father enjoys wine, then there is an endless possibility from white, red and rose wines.

Finding an ideal wine is easy because most dads love a great bottle of cabernet sauvignon. There is no need to break the bank here with an exorbitantly priced bottle as a bottle of cabernet sauvignon costs about Sh2,300.

The Wine Company at the Westgate Mall, which specialises in the importation and distribution of wines & spirits across East Africa, has a great selection of wines that range from Sh800 to Sh109,250.

White wines are the most affordable here while the red wines are fairly affordable ranging between Sh755 to Sh20,815.

Rose wines are a bit on the high side from Sh1,955 to Sh109,250 while the champagne, prosecco and spumante range from Sh4,025 to Sh69,000.

Shopping for wine may leave you spoilt for choice but the vendor here says that she would recommend an Arienzo or Finca Thorrea which sell for Sh2,185 and Sh6,440 respectively.

“They are full bodied wines which can go well with chocolates, can be paired with meals or be taken after meals,” she says.

Whichever way you decide to go with the wines, she advises that you stay with the regions that have a history of quality brands such as Bordeaux, Napa Valley and Australia.

Watches

The Diamond Watch Company at Westgate Mall, Yaya Centre and Junction Mall is also a great place to start in the quest for a watch that will knock dad’s socks off.

Raj Rashiyani, the brand manager says that there is a great selection to pick from depending on the style and budget you are looking for.

“We have entry level products that start from $50 to $4,000 and then we have the high end stuff that retail from Sh1 million all the way to Sh2.5 million,” he says.

Rashiyani says that clients have different preferences when it comes to watches and it is easy to find a watch based on the personality of a person.

He says the Breitling watches for example are a favourite of pilots and adventurers worldwide, because it is renowned for their ultimately precise chronometers.

“That aviation is their inspiration is apparent in their design because the watches typically have a large face for better visibility and to display valuable data in the analogue dials,” he says.

Another type that he would recommend is the Omega watches, which are widely celebrated for their durability and precision which is in fact the reason why Omega watches have been the official timekeepers of the Olympic Games for over 80 years.

“This precision, along with the elegant yet bold design of the watches, makes buying them an excellent choice for wearers with a daring edge,” he says.

There is a wide variety to pick from when picking watches, he says whether it is a Rado, Tisssot, Titan or Calvin Klein.

For those into active life and staying healthy then an Apple watch series 4 is retailing for Sh37,000 ($370) after a special discount this week on Amazon.

The device is water-resistant so it can be submerged in up to 50 metres of water.

Golf

This Father’s Day would also be a great time to get your father outdoors and hopefully have him pick up a hobby.

Golf Clubs. PHOTO | COURTESY

If your father has always been keen about taking up golf but has never got around to it then golf lessons would be the perfect gift. Golfsasa is currently offering a great package for those who wish to fine tune the skills of advanced players, or give a beginner the sound fundamentals necessary for a lifetime of more enjoyable golf.

“The ideal gift for those who have never played before would be the classes which cost about Sh20,000 for five lessons while for those who are already into golf then the golf accessories would be a great way to go,” says Golfsasa Operations Manager Michael Nganga.

They offer lessons which are held at the Windsor Golf Club or the Migaa Golf Estate, he says, adding that there are some discounts on golf kits once one books the classes.

“We have a one-year golf membership at Migaa Golf Estate for Sh15,000. With this membership you can play as many times as you want to get your swing on,” he says.

Nganga recommends Adidas Adicross Classic Golf Shoes, TaylorMade Tour Golf Holdall Bag, Adidas 3-Stripe 2019 Golf Holdall, Golfers Club Full Bag Rain Cover and the TGC Auto Return Putting Machine as gift for fathers who already play golf.