Society Unique picks for Christmas gifting

This Christmas holiday you can take the excitement a notch higher by gifting someone something appropriate. PHOTO | FILE

Researchers say spending money on other people makes us feel better than buying things for ourselves, Well, you can put this to the test this holiday season.

But studies also show that gift givers are not so good at predicting what would-be recipients want. You, however, cannot go wrong with some of our picks below.

This Christmas holiday you can take the excitement a notch higher by gifting someone such an experience like a Premium Bottle of Champagne.

Popping champagne always means a party here or a party there and premium champagne is reserved just for that— the very good times ahead.

Some even preserve them in cellars for ages speculating for resale and boy… it can fetch you quite a price.

A bottle of Moët & Chandon is a little over Sh5,000 while a bottle of Dom Perignon is around Sh20,000.

In between or higher above that price tag you’ll find great bottles that anyone would be happy to receive.

If you’re gifting it for a very special occasion, we would recommend Dom Perignon Vintage 1982, but it will set you back around Sh100,000.

If you’re not feeling the champagne vibes, go for a premium wine or whisky, depending on who you’re buying the gift for… or even premium coffee!

Fine cognac

For the aficionado and gentleman gift, a fine cognac champagne in an exceptional bottle would do the magic.

The Remy Martin XO – a signature of the Cellar Master - is a blend of exclusive eaux-de-vie and can go well with the premium champagne gift.

The Remy Martin XO is available at S&W store, Westlands, at a cost of Sh21,000. You would always be remembered with such a gift.

A fine cognac could do the magic. PHOTO | FILE

Premium coffee

For as little as Sh5,000 or even less (it could be more) you can make a coffee lover very happy and they will always remember you every time they sip that coffee.

Guatemala, Harar, Columbian, Cuban coffees, they say, have some of the best premium brands you could go for.

Kivu from the Democratic Republic of Congo, with richer and earthier taste compared to the Kenyan coffee may also be a good bet.

Panesar bespoke furniture for men

How about gifting a custom-made solid mahogany hand-crafted table from Panesar for that high-flying chief executive officer or Managing Director?

This iconic desk is in fact the one that President Kibaki sat at to sign into law the new constitution, accrding to Panesar. That is why they refer to it as the Presidential Desk. It goes for Sh880,000.

Besides it can make such a scenic view for a ranch owner or people with a home office. So why not?

Fine jewellery for women

Inspired by the Kenyan woman of today, Joo & Co presents a modern yet timeless fine jewellery collection for the perfect woman in your life. It could be your mother, wife, sister, cousin, aunt or just a friend.

The classy collection just launched in Nairobi with their first flagship store at the Village Market with an exceptional array of collections.

It could be for your mother, wife, sister, cousin, aunt or just a friend. PHOTO | FILE

For the health lover

Healthy living is a huge phenomenon with many urbanites. In fact veganism and other health lifestyles are growing popularity. What do you gift someone who is health conscious and into such diets?

A luxurious fruit basket from Zucchini Greengrocers, perhaps? A mix of fine fruits from Kenya and the continent beautifully packaged in a custom basket and hand delivered would complete the package at only Sh1,500 starting price.

Orchids

Orchids always make a statement. A statement of a luxurious gift Would come in handy as it will last long after the festive season. Modern, elegant and memorable types cost about Sh3,900.

Corporate gifting

Go the simple way. For that bestie of yours in the corporate world you could gift a distinct experience with a voucher of some sort. The Tapas Bar gift voucher, for instance, would offer authentically Spanish servings in food, premium wines and craft cocktails. It is the perfect gift for someone sophisticated and a food lover. This gift voucher costs Sh5,000.

Vinyl record player – Between $50 and $250 dollars

You know the Vinyl record is back, right? The manufacturer, Sony, had abandoned its production in 1989 when consumer preference shifted to CDs among other emerging technology but it started production in June amid a surging demand.

PHOTO | COURTESY

The Japanese company will start fresh vinyl production next year in March to cope with demand for record players among the lovers of good old music.

If the previous gift had to do with music for yourself, this one has to do with music for those around you.

A vinyl record gift makes it all easier as you could offer new record each time there is a chance for gifting a loved one an experience. Just think about, vinyl records never get old, just like fine wine.

A good vinyl player would cost you between Sh5,000 and Sh25,000 at the lower side.

Panesar furniture

The Entebbe Chair made of Mahogany and upholstered in African fabric is a perfect modern gift with a traditional touch— perfect for the office or a modern home.

It goes for Sh65,000 at Panesar Furniture. The signature Entebbe is designed in the shape of a typical office chair but with added comfort in the upholstery and curved back.

“The African-themed fabric is perfect for companies and businesses looking to make a proud African statement with beautifully designed crossed legs at the back and handcrafted arms,” says Vir Panesar, a third generation member of the Panesar family and the chief operating officer and executive director.

Furniture at the Panesar showroom on Mombasa Road in Nairobi. PHOTO | SALATON NJAU | NMG

The Elleto Desk is another Panesar masterpiece inspired by the female stiletto specifically for the woman of today. It is made of mahogany and costs Sh290,000.