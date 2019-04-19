Travel Hopping on this Bus in Mombasa is a Must-Do

Apart from spending Easter holidays relaxing at the sandy beaches in Mombasa, try a city tour.

The double-decker sightseeing bus that was launched in October last year should wrap up your visit in the tourist city.

Reuben King’ori, the business development manager of Mombasa Sightseeing Limited says that one can tour about 52 sites in the county.

“We have professional tour guides. The tours will be targeted at mostly domestic tourists and also the international visitors,” Mr King’ori says.

Similar to Europe-style sightseeing buses, the Mombasa bus will enable tourists explore the city’s religious, cultural and architectural heritage.

The bus will go through attractions such as the sprawling Kongowea market, museums, parks and temples.

It will take people to Fort Jesus, Old Town which has diverse magnificent architecture that tells the story of Africans, Arabs, Asians, Portuguese, and British who have shared the city for hundreds of years.

Other stops include Likoni Ferry Channel, Mama Ngina recreational facility, Nyali Bridge, various temple within and outside Mombasa Central Business District (CBD), Haller Park and Nguuni Sanctuary in Bamburi among other places.

Fish tourism is a growing niche market. Visitors will tour fish markets to learn the different types caught in Mombasa from barracuda, parrotfish, discus, clownfish and golden sailfin molly, among others.

Elephant trunk

On Moi Avenue, tourists will be shown the iconic elephant trunk monument and learn about its history.

At the Likoni crossing channel, one will be able to see the ferries transporting thousands of people and vehicles from Mombasa Island to Likoni.

Also, one cannot miss to see boats, canoes, yacht and big ships cruising the Indian Ocean.

According to Suke Shad, a visitor who reviewed one of the oldest and largest temples in Mombasa, Shiva Temple in Trip Advisor website, “The main deity is the Shiva signified by a Linga which is in the inner sanctum of the temple and one needs to sit there for a few minutes either near the sanctum, or in the environs of the temple and peace is found.”

At the temple, the atmosphere is serene and it has very good positive vibrations.

The gardens are small and well-kept with water features, fishes, and purple lotus in bloom most of the year.

There is an altar made for the nine planets whose vibrations govern the magnetic fields, along with a panel of the seven great saints who left the lineage of learning of the ancient culture, arts and sciences.

Shree Cutch Satsang Swaminarayan temple is beautifully decorated with ornately painted doors.

Paintings depicting the vast Hindu mythology and telling mythical stories of the religion can be seen through the temple.

The temple is a serene place to visit and entry is free. Women come every morning with fresh flowers and fruits, which are placed in the altar.

Other temple attractions in Mombasa include Shree Parshva Vallabh Jain Temple.

At Haller Park Sanctuary, once a barren landscape of disused limestone quarries that was converted into a vibrant eco site by Bamburi cement, one will be able to see various animals and plants. It is home to porcupines, peacocks, snake, fish, crocodiles, giraffes, zebras, famous giant tortoises, hippos and butterflies.

In addition are various types of trees and birds in the park.

At Nguuni Animal Sanctuary located in Kiembeni, Bamburi in Mombasa, one can see giraffes, ostriches and gazelles.

Mr King’ori says that during the Easter festivities, visitors will get a discount and a ticket of Sh3,000 for a local tourist will cater for two people.

“Local tourists pay Sh3,000 while foreigners pay Sh3,500. Booking should be done at least one day to the date of the tour,” he adds.

On the bus, one will be able to observe different culture of coastal people, their mode of dressing and their street foods.

A four-hour trip on the double decker is a thrilling Instagrammable moment.

The sightseeing bus will offer two trips every day from Monday to Saturday.