In the Kilifi jungle where the ocean glows

PHOTO | COURTESY | NMG

Have you heard of bioluminescence? This is the emission of light by a living organism. It occurs widely in marine vertebrates and invertebrates, as well as in fungi and some terrestrial invertebrates such as fireflies.

We splashed the water with our feet, the ocean lit up, and as the planktons raced, they emitted blue lights. We kept wading through the water and enjoying the bioluminescence.