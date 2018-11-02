Travel What These Executives Can’t Travel Without

Peter Nduati (left) and Selena Olende. PHOTOS | Courtesy

Peter Nduati

CEO, Resolution Group

How many countries have you visited so far?

89

How do you get time for all those?

You create time.

Which was your top destination?

Paris, Singapore and Cape Town. Cape Town and Singapore have a good nightlife.

Which was your least favourite destination?

Burundi and The Sudan (Not South Sudan). There was not much to see or do. I did not feel cheer in the people and they were not as welcoming.

Memorable destination?

Aspen in Colorado. I go there in the summer. The weather, views, people are great but it is very expensive. And also Tampa in Florida.

What must you pack when traveling?

A travel charger, toiletry amenities and pyjamas.

Indulgence you would never forgo in a hotel?

Fitness centre and Wi-Fi.

Best / most unique dish you have had when travelling? Where?

French and Asian food in Paris and Singapore. In Singapore there is good food at every corner even the ‘kibanda’.

Restaurant genuinely worth travelling for?

I am not a foodie. I travel for the culture, art, theatre...and experience.

Do you use a travel agent or do you plan and book your holidays yourself?

I plan myself, it is much easier. Travel agents cannot do destinations anymore and all deals are available online. I also do not do packages.

Travel bucket list destination and activity?

I want to do 110 destinations in the next 10 years. It’s about 11 destinations a year. I will be going to Portugal this year.

How do you use tech for personal travel?

I use my phone for roaming and laptop for e-mails and work. With Wi-Fi, you can stay connected anywhere around the world.

-----------

Selena Olende

Public Affairs and Communication Director, Coca-Cola Beverages Africa

How many countries have you visited so far?

16

Which was your top destination?

Locally, Nyanza. Lake Victoria, Ruma, Rusinga Islands that in my mind is what heaven looks like. Internationally, New York. It has a pulse, a heartbeat. And Istanbul. It is posh and beautiful.

Most unforgettable destination?

Canada, I went to school there. The Niagara Falls are unforgettable. I want to go back and see the reaction of the children in their raincoats as the water sprays around them.

What must you pack when traveling?

I must admit I am an over packer. But I must have my Bible and Rosary. I am not Catholic but it was a gift from St Pope John Paul II. My mum had it blessed by him at the Vatican City.

Indulgence you would never forgo in a hotel?

Good wine and good coffee.

Best/ most unique dish you have had when travelling?

I loved how we were served in Istanbul. Mezze dining. The food agreed with my palate.

Restaurant genuinely worth travelling for?

The Petrossian or Il Menestrello in New York. Il Menestrello is closed and if I couldn’t reopen it for one special night, I’d head to Match Brassiere 65. For that I will be on the KQ direct flight to New York.

Travel bucket list destination and activity?

More of Africa. Egypt, Zambezi and Grand Canyon.

Do you use a travel agent or do you plan and book your holidays yourself?

I use HRG Travel and Carlson Wagonlit. But in the USA, I book directly to get different fares and flights.

How do you use tech for personal travel?

Before when I was going to New York, I had to transit for almost 23 hours. So inflight Wi-Fi allows me to see what is happening around the world. But I like to put down my phone and tablet to absorb where and I am rather and not absorbed in my devices.

-----------

Kris Senanu

MD Enterprise Division Telkom Kenya

How many countries have you visited?

17

Which was your top destination?

In Africa, it’s Cape Town. Internationally, Poitier in France. Cape Town has a calm to it. It is laid-back than most southern parts of Africa. The beach, mountains and vineyards, quite a lot to do with family and even children. Poitiers in France is a chilled-out migrant town with lots of greenery. It is a first world in touch with heritage.

What’s your least favourite destination?

Egypt and Tunis. Egypt was dirty. Tunis was going through an economic downturn.

Most unforgettable destination?

Togo, the Kpalimé mountains. I was totally struck from childhood and I want to go back.

What must you pack when travelling?

Apart from a back-up phone, my Kindle.

Kris Senanu, managing director, Enterprise Division at Telkom Kenya. PHOTO | FILE

Indulgence you would never forgo in a hotel?

CNN and hot water.

Best and most unique dish you have had when travelling?

Frog legs in China, very tasty if you don’t know what you are eating.

Restaurant genuinely worth travelling for?

I am a chapati guy.

Travel bucket list destination and activity?

Myanmar. I want to hang out with the monks and do some self-reflection.

Do you use a travel agent or do you plan your holidays yourself?

I do it myself. I like to get myself in trouble and unravel it.

-----------

Celeste Muli-Gatheru

Marketing Manager, East Africa HMD

How many countries have you visited so far?

15

Which was your top destination?

Ethiopia. Ethiopians are very welcoming, helpful and open. My experience climaxed with a trip to the museum where I saw the throne that Haile Selassie sat on. The trip was wonderful and remains in my heart to this day.

Which was you least favourite destination?

Surely, will this deny me entry in the future?

What must you pack when traveling?

Spare phone – Nokia 3310 (for a local sim), my sleeping socks, my Bible.

Best / most unique dish you have had when travelling?

Grits in the US (the texture was challenging), high tea and scones in the UK.

Most unforgettable destination?

Geneva, Switzerland. Seeing ‘Le Jet D’eu’ and the flower clock was a marvel.

Indulgence you would never forgo in a hotel?

A wellness spa that offers the most relaxing massages and treatments.

Celeste Muli-Gatheru, Marketing Manager, East Africa HMD. Photo | Courtesy

Restaurant genuinely worth travelling for?

I like sushi and have always been enthralled by Nobu in New York. I imagine the signature dish of Black Cod in miso is delicious. With Kenya Airways’ direct flight to New York, this dream will soon become a reality.

Do you use a travel agent or do you plan and book your holidays yourself?

For personal travel, I will book flights directly and call hotels for best possible rates. For business travel, this is organised by a travel agent.

What is you travel bucket list right now?

Scuba diving in Bora Bora, Getting traditional Maori tattoo in New Zealand.

How do you use tech for personal travel?

I use tech in so many ways. Tech allows me to stay in touch with the office on business and personal trips. I have access to my e-mails and my entire computer at the tips of my fingers. As long I have my powerful phone, tech helps me find myself. I am not very good with directions but give me Google Maps and I can find anywhere!