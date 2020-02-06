Capital Markets CBK reserves fall by Sh26bn in January

Central Bank of Kenya building in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Official foreign exchange reserves held by the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) declined by about Sh26 billion ($258 million) or about three per cent in January, new data shows.

The total forex reserves stood at $8.50 billion as at January 30 compared to $8.76 billion on January 2. The reserves represented 5.20 months of import cover similar to the level in the past two weeks.

The decline within the month in forex happened even as the value of the Kenya shilling in US dollar terms appreciated by 0.75 per cent during the same period.