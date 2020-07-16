Capital Markets
Dutch firm gets Sh2.8bn for Kilifi tree growing venture
A Kenya-focused Dutch start-up, Komaza has secured new Sh2.8 billion funding to expand its partnership with the smallholder farmers in Kilifi it has engaged in commercial tree farming.
The tech-based enterprise that has contracted 25,000 farmers in a six million exotic tree seedling project said its Series B equity financing was co-led by Novastar LPs AXA Investment Managers (through the AXA Impact Fund: Climate & Biodiversity) and the Dutch development bank FMO, with further participation by Mirova’s Land Degradation Neutrality Fund.
“This landmark Series B financing provides the firepower now to replicate and scale the business across Africa,” said Novastar Ventures founding partner Steve Beck.
Established three years ago under a Sh990 million financing plan, Komaza, chooses commercially viable tree species via a micro-forestry business model where farmers use their parcels of land to cultivate the trees for cash.
