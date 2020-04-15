Capital Markets Mastecard e-payment facility up to Sh3,500

Mastercard has increased its on-the-spot cashless payment facility to Sh3,500 from Sh2,500 to enhance use of electronic transactions. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Mastercard has increased its on-the-spot cashless payment facility to Sh3,500 from Sh2,500 to enhance use of electronic transactions.

Middle East and Africa (MEA) executive vice president in-charge of services Mete Guney said this will see consumers adhere to social distancing recommendations while enjoying a safer and “cleaner” mode of payment.

"Today's announcement reflects the pace of those changing behaviours where we offer consumers an easier and convenient way to conclude transactions," said Mr Guney.

LIMITED CONTACT

The move review covers Uganda, Tanzania and Mauritius.

Also Read

advertisement

Guney said a growing number of merchants were encouraging consumers to pay via contactless modes thereby avoiding human-to-human contact.

The US-based tech company, since starting a campaign to promote use of digital and contactless payment technology, has experienced a 200 percent growth in the MEA region where contactless transactions account for one in every nine Mastercard transactions at point-of-sale.