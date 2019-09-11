Capital Markets NSE to map listed firms’ gender balance in study

The Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) has inked a pact with gender equality data and insights provider Equileap and New Faces New Voices to conduct a joint study to evaluate Kenyan- listed companies’ performance on gender equality.

The study will establish the performance of firms in gender balance in the workforce, senior management and boards, publication of gender pay gap, provision of parental leave by the company, anti-sexual harassment policy and supplier diversity policy.

NSE chief executive Geoffrey Odundo said in a statement that the study is aimed at enhancing involvement of both gender at all levels in corporate company operations which has been found to enhance company performance, staff retention and attraction of talented staff. “The research offers an opportunity for listed companies to profile their initiatives across gender equality as well as provide insights on leveraging gender-based initiatives as functional investment strategies,” he said.