Capital Markets Nairobi bourse, LSE set for parallel listings talks

NSE chief executive Geoffrey Odundo. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The London Stock Exchange (LSE) officials are set for talks with their Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) counterparts this week as they look to firm up plans for parallel listings at the LSE by NSE listed companies.

NSE chief executive Geoffrey Odundo said on Monday the talks set for Thursday will also see the London bourse seek to build capacity of its local peer, as well as offer help on how to refine the regulatory framework and encourage greater participation in local markets.

“The talks will centre on the challenges and opportunities for deepening capital markets in Kenya,” Mr Odundo told the Business Daily.

The LSE officials are part of a delegation accompanying UK Prime Minister Theresa May on her maiden visit to Kenya from August 30.

The London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) is partner to the NSE on its technology platforms. The LSE said the governments of Kenya, Nigeria and Egypt have raised $8.5 billion (Sh860 billion) on the UK debt capital market this year alone.

“With 110 African companies and 34 African bonds listed on our markets, we are uniquely placed to work in partnership with the Kenyan government to offer an additional funding channel to support the country’s economic growth,” said Nikhil Rathi, the chief executive of the London bourse earlier.