Capital Markets Optiven to use Sh170m for solar at Amani Ridge

Optiven chief executive George Wachiuri. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Real estate firm Optiven Group will spend Sh170 million on renewable energy at its Sh8 billion residential development in Kiambu.

Chief executive George Wachiuri said their streetlights and garden irrigation system would run on solar power in the 100-acre property that would accommodate 400 standalone units.

“Here at Amani Ridge, street lights will be 10 percent solar-powered as Kenya has high insolation rates, with an average of five-seven peak sunshine hours and average daily insolation of 4-6 kWh/m2,” he said.

Mr Wachiuri said they had also invested in water recycling technology where each home would have a bio-digester to facilitate re-use of domestic water for irrigation and on the reserved 1.5-acre recreational area.

The property neighbours Tatu City that has 50 firms, two schools and several homes.

Also Read