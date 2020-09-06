Capital Markets T-bills undersubscribed for fourth week in a row

Central Bank of Kenya (CBK). FILE PHOTO | NMG

The weekly Treasury bills auction was undersubscribed for the fourth straight week on the back of lower liquidity in the money market and investor preference for better yielding Treasury bonds.

Investors offered Sh11.90 billion against a target of Sh24 billion in the auction.

Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) accepted bids worth Sh10.93 billion with yields on the 91, 182 and 364-day papers going up by 0.2 to 4.7 basis points, to 6.295 per cent, 6.627 per cent and 7.554 per cent respectively.

Stronger demand was seen on the one year paper bill that attracted Sh6 billion worth of bids against a target of Sh10 billion, while the Sh4 billion 91-day paper was the least popular with bids worth Sh2.7 billion.

The falling demand for the short-term government securities is likely to lead to upward pressure on yields in upcoming auctions.

Also Read

advertisement

The T-bills undersubscription has also been linked to investors’ appetite for bonds, which are offering more attractive yields and also have short term paper on offer.