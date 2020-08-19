Commodities Coffee price at Nairobi auction falls on low quality beans, supplies

The value of the Kenyan coffee declined by nine percent in this week’s trading as the market continues to witness lower quality beans from the farmers amid falling supplies. FILE PHOTO | NMG

A transaction list from the Nairobi Coffee Exchange (NCE) indicates that a 50 kilogramme bag was sold at Sh25,164 down from Sh27,233 in the previous sale at the auction.

The decline is attributed to lower quality beans that are coming in from farms even as the quantities that are being supplied have remained low.

The lower volumes saw the NCE skip a week of trading in order to accumulate enough volumes to enable the auction to be conducted after gaining enough quantities.

“The prices have gone down a bit because of declining quality but we still see this as good earnings given the quality of beans that we are getting now,” said an NCE official.

The auction resumed from recess almost two months ago after closing for a month when the main crop season from central Kenya came to an end.

At the moment the auction is getting crop from parts of eastern and western Kenya with the main crop season from central expected to hit the market starting December.

The current prices are however still higher when compared to the period before the auction went on recess.

Coffee earnings dropped by Sh2.5 billion in eight months to May on account of low volumes as the quantities offered at the trading floor were impacted by the closure of auction floor by the Health ministry as a mitigation measure to curb Covid-19. The coffee year begins in October.

NCE data indicated that the cash crop fetched Sh7.8 billion in the review period, down from Sh10.3 billion in the same period last year.