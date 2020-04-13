advertisement
Summary

    • The Kenya Private Sector Alliance (Kepsa) has begun a campaign dubbed ‘Flowers of Hope’ under its Economic Framework for Covid-19 response to grow demand in the local market.
    • This aims at raising revenue margins and cater for the operational costs such as labour amid reduced international sales.
    • The cut-flower industry has been hit hard by the virus, putting at risk 150,000 jobs directly in the flower farms and a further 500,000 suppliers.
Flower firms target local sale on virus

Monday, April 13, 2020 21:57
The Kenya Private Sector Alliance (Kepsa) has begun a campaign dubbed ‘Flowers of Hope’ under its Economic Framework for Covid-19 response to grow demand in the local market.

This aims at raising revenue margins and cater for the operational costs such as labour amid reduced international sales.

The cut-flower industry has been hit hard by the virus, putting at risk 150,000 jobs directly in the flower farms and a further 500,000 suppliers. The industry is reported to support in excess of four million livelihoods.

In 2018, the floriculture sector including large exporters and small-scale farmers earned the country Sh113 billion, contributing around 1.07 perent to the GDP and also serves as the fourth largest contributor of foreign exchange after diaspora remittances, tourism and tea.

However, data from the Kenya Flower Council (KFC) show that sales of cut flowers in overseas markets is now below 35 percent of what is expected at this time of the year.

Sales by florists in European and UK markets have declined to almost zero, as the countries close borders and lockdown to contain the spread of the virus.

"Businesses in Kenya, particularly the cut-flower industry are confronting the harsh reality of the virus, which puts in peril one of Kenyan most successful and internationally acclaimed sectors," Kepsa CEO Carol Karuga said.

