Commodities Kenya tea lifts prices at auction in Mombasa

Tea auction in Mombasa. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Kenya’s tea at the Mombasa auction edged up slightly in latest trade on improved demand, lifting the overall price (including for regional teas) from last week’s Sh182 to Sh191 a kilo.

The local tea on average improved from Sh200 last week to Sh210 this week as demand for the Kenyan tea picked up during the auction.

Peter Kimanga, director at the Global Tea Commodity said Kenya’s tea received more bidders.

“Our tea was in high demand during the sale and this is the reason why the prices went up compared with the previous sale,” said Mr Kimanga.

The prices have remained low over a couple of months as supply outstripped demand. At the same time last year, a kilo of the beverage was fetching Sh222. Rwanda’s tea remains the most valued at the auction attracting Sh277 this week from Sh272 last week.