Commodities Mövenpick Hotel to offer health cover for guests

Mövenpick Hotel and Residences Nairobi has inked a partnership with global insurance giant AXA to provide free medical cover to incoming guests.

The facility, run under the Accor brand, said guests can access consultations with medical professionals by phone or on location.

“The safety and well-being of our guests is always our priority and we regularly review and enhance our procedures and services to adapt to new circumstances or as improved technology becomes available,” said Accor Middle East and Africa chief executive officer Mark Willis.

He spoke after launching the ‘All Safe’ programme at Mövenpick Nairobi where all staff were trained on safety and hygiene protocols. It is meant to ensure that cleaning and hygiene protocols are observed at all times.

The operator said the staff will also be at hand to assist in handling guests’ questions and concerns as an assurance that measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 are actively implemented.

