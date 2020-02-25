Commodities Brokers and retailers reap big amid Nakuru tomato scarcity

A 64-kg crate at the farm gate is currently selling at between Sh7,000 and Sh10,000. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Middlemen are making a killing in Nakuru with a healthy markup on farm gate prices of tomatoes in Nakuru, where the price of the produce has sharply risen after rains affected harvests.

A 64-kilogramme crate at the farm gate is currently selling at between Sh7,000 and Sh10,000. However, the moment the tomatoes hit the market, the middlemen are selling to retailers at between Sh12,000 and Sh13,000 per crate, who then add a margin on the price per tin sold to consumers. Subukia farmer Njeri Kigoce said that she no longer has to take her produce to Wakulima market in Nakuru to seek buyers as brokers have been making a beeline to her farm.

“Since the beginning of this month I have been selling my produce at the farm for at least Sh7,000 per crate, but the offers are going up,” said Ms Kigoce.

The retail price has doubled since the beginning of the year. A retailer said that a 2kg tin which was selling at Sh150 at the beginning of the year has doubled in price to Sh300

“Majority cannot afford to buy a 2kg tin at Sh300,” said Ms Jennifer Mosinya, a trader.