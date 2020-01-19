Commodities Tanzania maize dims hope for flour price drop

Expensive maize from Tanzania and high levels of aflatoxin in grain from Uganda have dimmed hopes of cheaper flour.

The two countries normally supplement Kenyan grain, which helps to check against higher prices of the staple locally.

Millers are rejecting Ugandan produce because of the reported high level of cancer-causing aflatoxin that is way beyond the required limits of 10 parts per billion.

“Maize from Uganda has higher levels of aflatoxin going up to 120 parts per billion making it hard for us to mill it,” said Ken Nyagah, chairman of the United Grain Millers Association.

Millers have become weary of processing grains that exceed permitted level of aflatoxin following a crackdown last year that saw a number of firms shut after high levels were found in their flour.

The Tanzanian maize is now getting to the country at over Sh3,800 for a 90 kilo bag, which is an increase from the Sh2,800 average it was previously landing in Nairobi.

At the shelves in supermarkets, the price of flour has remained high at Sh130 for a two-kilo packet with some brands such a Soko retailing at Sh135 even as processors warn of increased cost starting mid this month.

The price of maize has remained high locally with farmers selling a 90 kilo bag at Sh2,800 with the same landing in Nairobi at Sh3,300.

There have been fears that farmers are hoarding the produce in anticipation of a higher prices.

However, a farmer lobby has denied the claims, saying that the prevailing good price makes it impossible for growers to hoard.

“It doesn’t make any sense that farmers would be hoarding at this time.