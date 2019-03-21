advertisement
advertisement
advertisement
Currencies

Shilling strengthens, helped by inflows into govt bonds

Thursday, March 21, 2019 13:07
By REUTERS
The Kenyan shilling strengthened against the dollar on Thursday. FILE PHOTO | NMG
The Kenyan shilling strengthened against the dollar on Thursday. FILE PHOTO | NMG 

Nairobi

The Kenyan shilling strengthened against the dollar on Thursday due to inflows from offshore investors buying government bonds, traders said.

At 0746 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 100.65/85 per dollar, compared with 100.85/101.05 at Wednesday’s close

advertisement

In the Headlines