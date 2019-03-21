Shilling strengthens, helped by inflows into govt bonds

Currencies
Shilling strengthens, helped by inflows into govt bondsThursday, March 21, 2019 13:07
By REUTERS
Nairobi
The Kenyan shilling strengthened against the dollar on Thursday due to inflows from offshore investors buying government bonds, traders said.
At 0746 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 100.65/85 per dollar, compared with 100.85/101.05 at Wednesday’s close
