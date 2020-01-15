Market News ‘New York Times’ listing of Mt Kenya to boost tourism

Kenya Tourism Federation chairman Mohammed Hersi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The New York Times has listed Mount Kenya among the top 52 places to visit in 2020, potentially boosting tourism establishments there.

The US newspaper, notes the mountain will attract more tourists for being one of the world’s last remaining tropical glaciers while its 17,000 feet rocky summit is favourable for hikers.\ Other attractions include grasslands, bamboo forests, heathlands and an Afro-Alpine zone wild landscape.

“A recent assessment found that permanent ice on Mount Kenya could disappear completely before 2030. Now is the time to go,” the New York Times says. The mountain is ranked number 40 behind Caesarea in Egypt (10), Lesotho (12), Egypt (17), Uganda (30) and Ethiopia (49).

Kenya Tourism Federation Chairman Mohammed Hersi said the ranking would boost the tourism sector, which in turn will benefit the hotel industry.

“This ranking is timely and as players in the sector we welcome it since it will result in an influx of tourists into the country,” he said. The list, which is compiled annually, hosts top destinations around the world that are worth exploring.

advertisement

The polling was arrived at following four-months of research, discussion and debate that involved regular contributors, domestic correspondent and the Times foreign correspondents.