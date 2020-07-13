Market News 3 footbridges to be built on Ngong Road

A section of Ngong Road. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Three pedestrian footbridges are to be built in the next 18 months along Ngong Road at the Kenyatta National Hospital gate, Coptic Church and the Kenya Science Technical College.

In a bid notice inviting contractors for the project, the Kenya Urban Roads Authority(Kura) said the footbridges will consist of a concrete ramp, a staircase and a 28-metre superstructure with a concrete flat base.

Ngong Road is currently undergoing expansion, with the first phase from the Kenya National Library to Prestige Plaza already completed.

The second phase goes from Prestige to Dagoretti Corner, and is in the final stages of construction, while phase three covers Dagoretti corner to Karen Shopping Centre.

The footbridges will ease movement of vehicles that have in the past been made to stop to allow patients, students and other users to cross the road.

