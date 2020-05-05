Market News 50-acre Limuru warehouse complex eyes December entry

The construction at the 50-acre warehousing complex at Limuru’s Tilisi will be completed by year-end after its owner-operator put in place measures to protect workers against coronavirus.

Africa Logistics Properties (ALP) chief executive Richard Hough said the measures ensured work did not stop and all 172 jobs were retained.

“Ensuring no jobs are lost during this time, we remain committed to doing our part. At our ALP West site, we have mandated temperature checks and sanitisation at all entry points as well as ensuring all employees on-site constantly wear face masks at all times,” he said.

Mr Hough said the project’s first phase is expected to be ready for occupation by December when it will usher in the first tenants.

He said all prospective tenants had maintained firm commitments to take up 55 percent of lettable space for information technology, food and beverage, logistics and fast-moving consumer goods businesses.

The first phase will see smaller warehouses measuring 500 square metres built for small and medium enterprises planning to scale up business via a warehouse space subscription service facility.

“The decision to start with 500 square metres is to allow small-scale distributors to reduce their cost of storage and improve their supply chain and operations efficiency. Other solutions we aim to provide at ALP West is the built to spec for businesses with specific needs or requirements,” he said.

“Within the last month, we have received several local and international companies (mainly logistics) seeking more information about our developments as they plan to take up space post the current Covid-19 environment. We remain positive that the local and international government restrictions will ease up as the covid19 cases reduce in the coming months,” he said.