50 textile firms set for Nairobi talks

More than 50 global manufacturers of textile are expected in the country mid this month seeking to reach out to millions of Kenyan traders in cotton, textile and apparel products.

The Premiertex AFRICA will be held from 18 to 20 June 2019 in Nairobi, according to the organisers of the conference.

Skander Negasi, chief executive of Trade and Fairs Consulting, the organisers of the conference, said the expo would link Kenyan dealers of textiles including fabrics, garment, fashion and technology companies with the global suppliers to cut sourcing costs.

“Fabric remains expensive in Kenya, with consumers relying on costly imports mainly from China and the wider Asian market. The expo will address these gaps by connecting the local sellers, designers and garment makers with the textile manufacturers and exporters directly,” Mr Negasi, a German national, told the Business Daily.

“For the first time, over 50 international manufacturers and exporters from seven countries will showcase their products and innovations to over 1,000 trade professionals and sourcing industry from East Africa.”

Mr Negasi said the expo had been conceived to assist East African buyers of the textile value chain seeking to source garment, textile and machines from Asia, the Middle East and Europe.

“In the past years, East African whole sellers and retailers used to travel to Asia and the Western countries to find the right partners. Searching for buyers outside Africa means travel costs and investments in worldwide searching activities.

“Through this event, the organisers are bringing those suppliers to East Africa,” he said.

He said Kenyan firms are yet to fully tap the full potential of the global textile market.