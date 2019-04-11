Market News Ex-Alliance students in bid to raise billions

Former students of Alliance High School, including senior government officials, businessmen and company executives plan to raise Sh6.5 billion for the alumni’s endowment fund.

The Alliance High School Old Boys Club (AHSOBC) said it expects to raise the funds via an online portal run by insurance aggregator BimaNet within the next six years.

The fund’s chairman Daniel Ndonye spoke when he received the first cheque of Sh36,000 from BimaNet chief executive Wanjiru Githiomi-Ng’ang’a.

The funds generated will be spent on helping children from poor families get education and to assist the government improve the school’s infrastructure.

“We are excited about pursuing a sustainable model of raising funds through the BimaNet platform and we look forward to achieving our big mission even sooner than expected,” said Mr Ndonye.

She said a percentage of revenues generated on BimaNet’s Linda Fanaka product, which currently boasts of 10,000 members, will be donated to the fund.