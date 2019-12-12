Market News Arrivals at airports dip 18pc in Sept

Immigration counter at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The number of visitors arriving through Jomo Kenyatta and Moi international airports has declined 18 percent.

Latest data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics show arrivals in the two airports decreased from 159,804 in August to 130,867 in September 2019.

The drop comes barely a year since the Kenya Airways acquired new planes and introduced 15-hour nonstop flight to New York.

The national carrier also resumed daily flights to Gabon after a six-year absence. Air France also announced three-weekly flights into the country and Qatar Airways increased flights between Doha and Mombasa.

Passengers landing at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport declined from 321,924 to 274,678 during the same period, the report shows.

