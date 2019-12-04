Market News Banks hog 93pc of mobile loans, shun younger borrowers

An M-Pesa agent. The platform has spurred mobile loans growth. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Borrowers aged between 30 and 40 control more than a third of fast-growing mobile loans that a new survey shows are largely controlled by banks.

A survey by Creditinfo CRB Kenya Ltd, one of the three credit reference bureaus, shows borrowers in the age bracket accounted for 31 percent of 19.1 million mobile loans dished out between November 2018 and April 2019.

Borrowers aged 25 and below came second with a 21 percent share, while those aged between 26 and 30 as well as the 41 and 50 cohorts commanded a market share of 19 percent each.

“Young people will often be scored lower since their analytics will show fewer revenue streams and lower money velocity compared with their counterparts in the older demographics who will likely be earning from a salary or a business income,” Creditinfo Chief Executive Kamau Kunyiha said.

Only eight percent of the loans were dished out to borrowers aged 51 to 60 while a paltry three percent of the loans went to those aged 61 and above.

advertisement

The analysis indicates mobile loan apps run by commercial banks accounted for 92.8 percent of the Sh112.2 billion advanced over the six months.

The findings are based on credit reports on 4.5 million borrowers submitted by 13 lenders, one of which controlled 66 percent of the borrowers.

“Our data also shows that the banking sector dominates the mobile lending space by a staggering 93 per cent while the other seven per cent is lent out by digital mobile apps,” said Mr Kunyiha.